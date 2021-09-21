Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Short Interest Update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,251. Tronox has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tronox by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

