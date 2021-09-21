TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.33 Average PT from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 588,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

