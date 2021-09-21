Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

