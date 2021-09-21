Truist Securiti Weighs in on LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCII. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCII opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

