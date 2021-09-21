Truist Securities Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $50.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE CWH opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.