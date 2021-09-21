Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $81.99

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.99, but opened at $84.86. Trupanion shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,450 shares of company stock worth $2,412,350 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.