TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $7.88 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $576,520.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00131909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045664 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

