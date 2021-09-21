TT Electronics plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.60. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of £498.62 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50.

TTG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

