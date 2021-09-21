Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

