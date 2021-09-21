Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.70. 1,623,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

