UBS Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.10 ($26.00) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.55.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

