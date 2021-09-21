UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.29 Per Share

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UCB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBJF. UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

