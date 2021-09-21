Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.