Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.