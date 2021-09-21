United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of United-Guardian worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

