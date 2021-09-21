United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $329.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.