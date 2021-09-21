United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $120.10

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.10, but opened at $124.80. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $124.80, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

