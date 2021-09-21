United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.