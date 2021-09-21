Unitrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $545,280.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $545,280.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00129625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045274 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.