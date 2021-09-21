Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROY traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,269. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $374.37 million and a P/E ratio of -460.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

