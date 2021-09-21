Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UBAAF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

