US Bancorp DE Acquires 155 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56.

