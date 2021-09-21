US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXRT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 294.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 369,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

