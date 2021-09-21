US Bancorp DE Sells 919 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 62.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quidel were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Quidel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.