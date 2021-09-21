Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 45,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,098,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Uxin by 125.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

