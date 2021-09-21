Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 45,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,098,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.25.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
