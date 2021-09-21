V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of VFC opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

