Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.65. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

