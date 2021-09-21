Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Increased to $301.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $298.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.65. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

