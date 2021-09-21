Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.24

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.24 and traded as low as $21.53. Valhi shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 8,042 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $624.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 536.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth $212,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valhi by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 98.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

