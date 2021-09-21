Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.52

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as low as $30.79. Value Line shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 27,292 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $301.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

