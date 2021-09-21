Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 7,530 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of -310.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

