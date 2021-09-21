Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 77,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 116.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

