Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE DSM opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.