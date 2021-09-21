Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.22 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,323,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

