Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

