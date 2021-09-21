Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,675 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $3,952,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $75,402,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 35.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,340.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

