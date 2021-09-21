VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 631.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.93. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.