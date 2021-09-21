Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.