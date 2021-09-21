Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Raised by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $183.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $192.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

