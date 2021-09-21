Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $255.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

