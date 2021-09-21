Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.38 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.