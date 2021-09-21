Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,148 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,527 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

