Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

