Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $280,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $3,584,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 80,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,182,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,361,000 after purchasing an additional 399,515 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

