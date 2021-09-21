Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

