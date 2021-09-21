Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $155.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

