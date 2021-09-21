Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 312 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

