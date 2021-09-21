Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,667 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $298.64. 336,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day moving average of $292.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.