Velanne Asset Management Ltd Purchases 111,273 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,273 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises approximately 4.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE APAM traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,039. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.