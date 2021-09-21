Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.02 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,701,104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.49. The company has a market cap of £53.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

